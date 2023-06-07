Smith Moore & CO. Has $34.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.79. 1,744,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,015. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $293.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

