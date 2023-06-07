Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

