Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 17,200,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,496,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

