Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 15,995,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,003,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

