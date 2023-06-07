Smith Moore & CO. Sells 21,487 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 14,699,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,236,354. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.