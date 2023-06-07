Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $174.02. Approximately 2,899,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,855,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.22.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,684 shares of company stock valued at $34,517,265 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

