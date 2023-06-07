Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $173.70 and last traded at $174.02. Approximately 2,899,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,855,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.
Snowflake Trading Down 8.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
