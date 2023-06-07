Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 324,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,971. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

