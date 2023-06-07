Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Lessened by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,834,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

