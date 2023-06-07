Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.