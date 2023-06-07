Southport Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 81,782 Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Enerflex accounts for 2.8% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Enerflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Up 0.3 %

Enerflex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -12.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.