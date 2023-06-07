Southport Management L.L.C. Sells 4,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Southport Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 5.7% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 3,133,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,273,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

