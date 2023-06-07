S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 49.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.98 and its 200-day moving average is $352.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

