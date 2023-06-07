SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.79

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 3046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SP Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $6,973,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $4,385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 13.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

