SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 83,233 shares.The stock last traded at $50.91 and had previously closed at $50.99.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 761.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

