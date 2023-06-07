SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,127 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

