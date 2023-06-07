Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.38 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,631. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $837,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,932.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

