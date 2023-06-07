Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

