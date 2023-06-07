Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.