Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $2.40 million and $111,074.05 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004347 BTC on exchanges.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.26125067 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $142,474.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

