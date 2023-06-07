SRS Investment Management LLC Buys 254,701 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1,836.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,701 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. 2,088,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

