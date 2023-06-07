SRS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840,653 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 2.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Stellantis worth $120,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Stellantis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 890,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,925,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,047 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.2 %

About Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

