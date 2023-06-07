SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Financial Contrast

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSR Mining has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SSR Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and SSR Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Scully Royalty and SSR Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.11 -$18.00 million N/A N/A SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.64 $194.14 million $0.72 20.57

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scully Royalty and SSR Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

SSR Mining has a consensus price target of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 74.88%. Given SSR Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SSR Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

