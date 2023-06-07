STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $54.79

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.79, but opened at $50.90. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 402,038 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

