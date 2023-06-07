Stanton K. Rideout Sells 45,621 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 45,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $15,511.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,720.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 2,102,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,928. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)
