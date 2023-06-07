Stanton K. Rideout Sells 45,621 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 45,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $15,511.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,099,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,720.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 2,102,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,928. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hycroft Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 766,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 156.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 194.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74,222 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

