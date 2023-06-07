Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

