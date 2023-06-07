Status (SNT) One Day Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $88.17 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02331957 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,503,315.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

