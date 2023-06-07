Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.92 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,503.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00334812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00545556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00064147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00418910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,890,565 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.

