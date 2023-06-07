Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 22,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.