Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 240,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,570. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

