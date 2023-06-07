Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 517,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 240,889 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

PLTR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,643,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218,891. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,059,322. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

