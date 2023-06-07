StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.