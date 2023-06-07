StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
See Also
