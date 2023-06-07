StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 2.4 %

ATTO opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading

