StockNews.com Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Buy”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

SAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 147,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.