Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 49,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

