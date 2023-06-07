Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,162. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

