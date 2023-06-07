Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 178,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

