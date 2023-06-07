Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

SO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 3,171,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,516. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

