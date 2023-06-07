Summit Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

