Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.28. 1,927,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

