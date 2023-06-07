Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 27,439 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,439 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 1,080,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

