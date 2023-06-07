Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 11,034,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.