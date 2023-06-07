Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.83. 23,089,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,600,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

