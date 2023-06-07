Sunriver Management LLC Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,259 shares during the quarter. N-able comprises 4.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of N-able worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in N-able by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NABL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.96 and a beta of 0.48.

NABL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

