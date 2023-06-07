Sunriver Management LLC Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 6.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $31,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 929,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,344. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

