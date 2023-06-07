Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $233.15

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.15, but opened at $244.03. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $255.10, with a volume of 704,089 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

