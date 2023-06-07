Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUUIF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.