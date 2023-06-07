Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.61 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 24,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock has a market cap of £25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.88.

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

