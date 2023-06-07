Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 3.6%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 170,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 844,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,684. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 708,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
