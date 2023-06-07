T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Reduced by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

TCHP traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $26.34. 64,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,019. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

