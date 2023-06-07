Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $4,849,950.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 1,466,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,867. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.